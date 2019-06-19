Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Australian Border Force officer has died while on a patrol boat.
An Australian Border Force officer has died while on a patrol boat.
News

Border Force officer dies on ship in Torres Strait

by Jack Lawrie
19th Jun 2019 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An Australian Border Force officer has died aboard a patrol boat in the Torres Strait Islands.

ABF Commissioner Michael Outram released a statement confirming the officer died onboard an ABF Cutter vessel last night.

"As the Commissioner of the ABF, I have offered my deepest condolences to the officer's family," he said.

"My immediate concern is for the welfare of our officer's family and of the crew of the vessel.

ABF Commissioner Michael Outram says the agency will assist in the coronial investigation into the death of a Border Force officer aboard a vessel in the Torres Strait Islands. Picture Kym Smith
ABF Commissioner Michael Outram says the agency will assist in the coronial investigation into the death of a Border Force officer aboard a vessel in the Torres Strait Islands. Picture Kym Smith

"Ongoing welfare support is being provided to them and I have ensured that all ABF officers are offered support at this time."

The incident is now the subject of a coronial investigation with the Queensland Police Service and Comcare.

Commissioner Outram said they would not be providing any further details out of respect to the officer's family.

More Stories

australian border force coronial investigation death editors picks

Top Stories

    Community rallies around stabbing victim and his family

    premium_icon Community rallies around stabbing victim and his family

    Crime Prayer and support as popular 20-year-old recovers in hospital

    • 19th Jun 2019 2:21 PM
    Rocky suburb eats staggering amount of pizza during Origin 1

    premium_icon Rocky suburb eats staggering amount of pizza during Origin 1

    News Surpeme effort from this one store tops the nation

    Ludwig welcomes 'friendly competition' over Adani jobs

    premium_icon Ludwig welcomes 'friendly competition' over Adani jobs

    Council News Ludwig responds to Strelow's claim to who has dibs on Adani jobs

    Madison beats rare illness and wins Qld exam top honour

    premium_icon Madison beats rare illness and wins Qld exam top honour

    News RGS student defies the odds after being diagnosed with rare disease