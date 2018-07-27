Menu
Crime

'Bored' dad grew marijuana 'as a bit of a hobby'

Annie Perets
by
26th Jul 2018 6:38 PM
AN ABANDONED illegal project has landed a father in court.  

The 33-year-old, who tried to grow marijuana "as a bit of a hobby" because he was "bored", has been fined $600.  

The Urraween man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to producing and possessing a dangerous drug.  

He was busted after police found six small, dried-up marijuana plants in his garden shed.  

The court heard the man, who is a disability support worker, had lost interest in marijuana growing and the plants subsequently died.   

No conviction was recorded.   

Fraser Coast Chronicle

