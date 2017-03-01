Bored teen steals from 'abandoned' hotel

BOREDOM and curiosity proved a criminal combination for a 17-year-old boy who stole from a Rockhampton business.

The teen, along with others, were caught with property taken from what they thought was an abandoned hotel, in an "unsophisticated” crime.

He pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of entering a premises to commit an indictable offence.

The court heard on January 29, the defendant was with friends at a South St address, 50 metres away from the Pioneer Hotel.

They jumped a fence to gain access and went to the top floor where they stole two mattresses, a lounge chair and three fire extinguishers.

He was interviewed after a search warrant uncovered the stolen items and told police he believed the hotel was abandoned and was curious to know what was inside.

The other offenders got off with a warning from police as they were under 17 years old.

Solicitor Mitchell Jamieson told the court his client had no criminal history and the teens were at home and bored when they decided to commit the offence.

He was fined $500 with no convictions recorded.