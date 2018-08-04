BOREDOM BUSTING: What's on in CQ this weekend

BUY OR SELL: The 2018 Rocky Swap kicks off tomorrow from 6am at the Rockhampton Showgrounds. Preston Fisher from Crinckle Creek a previous Rocky Swap. See pages 48 to 50 for our Roky Swap feature.

Don't sit around the house this weekend.

Get out there and do something different and exciting.

The Morning Bulletin has put together a comprehensive list of things to do.

Be sure not to miss the Rocky Swap, which kicked off at 6am today and runs till 4pm.

TODAY

6am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Exhibition Rd, Rockhampton. No dogs allowed.

6am:

Farmers' markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery (entry via the front of the Gallery, directly off Victoria Parade). Price: $10 per session. Contact 49368248 for more information.

8am:

Local handmade and small-business stalls with children's, men's and ladies' clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.

9am:

at Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.

9.30am:

Queen St Community Hall, Yeppoon. Free event.

2pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Tickets cost $25.

6pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Free event.

6pm:

Hosted by The Caves Progress & Agricultural Society Inc. 76 Rossmoya Rd, The Caves. Cost: $95 or $90 for bookings of 10.

6pm:

Kanangra Heights. 580 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton. Free event.

7.30pm:

and special guest,. Great Western Hotel. Purchase tickets at greatwesternhotel.oztix.com.au.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Musical Union Hall, 158 Denison St, Rockhampton.

9pm:

The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton. Free event.

SUNDAY

8am:

Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek Roundabout), Yeppoon.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats.

A great morning out for all the family.

10am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery, Beatrice Hutton Room (entry via Beatrice Hutton Room, directly off Victoria Parade). Price: $75.

Telephone 49368248 for more information.

3pm:

Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.