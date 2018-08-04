BOREDOM BUSTING: What's on in CQ this weekend
Don't sit around the house this weekend.
Get out there and do something different and exciting.
The Morning Bulletin has put together a comprehensive list of things to do.
Be sure not to miss the Rocky Swap, which kicked off at 6am today and runs till 4pm.
TODAY
6am:Rocky Swap. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Exhibition Rd, Rockhampton. No dogs allowed.
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmers' markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.
8am:Pilates Among the Paintings. Rockhampton Art Gallery (entry via the front of the Gallery, directly off Victoria Parade). Price: $10 per session. Contact 49368248 for more information.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Local handmade and small-business stalls with children's, men's and ladies' clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.
9am:Soul Origin at Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.
9.30am:Sea Shepherd Operation Reef Defence event. Queen St Community Hall, Yeppoon. Free event.
2pm:High Tea - Pinefest Fundraiser. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Tickets cost $25.
6pm:Animal Fun at the Spinnaker. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Free event.
6pm:The Caves Ball. Hosted by The Caves Progress & Agricultural Society Inc. 76 Rossmoya Rd, The Caves. Cost: $95 or $90 for bookings of 10.
6pm:Pizza and Tapas Night - All You Can Eat. Kanangra Heights. 580 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.
6.30pm:Allsorts Open Mic. 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton. Free event.
7.30pm:Adam Harvey and special guest, Judah Kelly. Great Western Hotel. Purchase tickets at greatwesternhotel.oztix.com.au.
7.30pm:Rockhampton Musical Union Choir's Mack and Mabel. Rockhampton Musical Union Hall, 158 Denison St, Rockhampton.
9pm:DJ Twisted. The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton. Free event.
SUNDAY
8am:Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek Roundabout), Yeppoon.
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats.
A great morning out for all the family.
10am:Resin Jewellery Making. Rockhampton Art Gallery, Beatrice Hutton Room (entry via Beatrice Hutton Room, directly off Victoria Parade). Price: $75.
Telephone 49368248 for more information.
3pm:Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club jam session. Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.