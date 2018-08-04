Menu
BUY OR SELL: The 2018 Rocky Swap kicks off tomorrow from 6am at the Rockhampton Showgrounds. Preston Fisher from Crinckle Creek a previous Rocky Swap. See pages 48 to 50 for our Roky Swap feature.
BOREDOM BUSTING: What's on in CQ this weekend

Leighton Smith
by
4th Aug 2018

Don't sit around the house this weekend.

Get out there and do something different and exciting.

The Morning Bulletin has put together a comprehensive list of things to do.

Be sure not to miss the Rocky Swap, which kicked off at 6am today and runs till 4pm.

TODAY

6am:

Rocky Swap. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Exhibition Rd, Rockhampton. No dogs allowed.

6am:

Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmers' markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Pilates Among the Paintings. Rockhampton Art Gallery (entry via the front of the Gallery, directly off Victoria Parade). Price: $10 per session. Contact 49368248 for more information.

8am:

Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Local handmade and small-business stalls with children's, men's and ladies' clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.

9am:

Soul Origin at Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.

9.30am:

Sea Shepherd Operation Reef Defence event. Queen St Community Hall, Yeppoon. Free event.

2pm:

High Tea - Pinefest Fundraiser. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Tickets cost $25.

6pm:

Animal Fun at the Spinnaker. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Free event.

6pm:

The Caves Ball. Hosted by The Caves Progress & Agricultural Society Inc. 76 Rossmoya Rd, The Caves. Cost: $95 or $90 for bookings of 10.

6pm:

Pizza and Tapas Night - All You Can Eat. Kanangra Heights. 580 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Allsorts Open Mic. 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton. Free event.

7.30pm:

Adam Harvey and special guest, Judah Kelly. Great Western Hotel. Purchase tickets at greatwesternhotel.oztix.com.au.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Musical Union Choir's Mack and Mabel. Rockhampton Musical Union Hall, 158 Denison St, Rockhampton.

9pm:

DJ Twisted. The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton. Free event.

SUNDAY

8am:

Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek Roundabout), Yeppoon.

8am:

Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats.

A great morning out for all the family.

10am:

Resin Jewellery Making. Rockhampton Art Gallery, Beatrice Hutton Room (entry via Beatrice Hutton Room, directly off Victoria Parade). Price: $75.

Telephone 49368248 for more information.

3pm:

Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club jam session. Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
