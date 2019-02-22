'Boring grandma' choked for refusing to dance

BECAUSE she refused her boyfriend's invitation to dance, she was kicked, dragged by the hair and choked.

Despite her lover turning into her attacker, the domestic violence victim has stayed in the relationship.

Hervey Bay District Court last week was told the woman had visited her boyfriend in jail every weekend ever since he was arrested for offending against her last year.

The 26-year-old man, who the Chronicle has chosen to not name to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty in his court appearance last week to assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault and choking in a domestic setting.

The court was told of a relaxing and fun day which unfolded between the pair on August 11 last year inside a Sunshine Acres home, during which they played cards, listened to music and drank alcohol.

In the evening, the man proposed his girlfriend to dance but after she said no, he called her a "boring grandma" and commenced the prolonged attack.

He caused her to fall to the ground after kicking her, then dragged her by the hair before choking her in their backyard. Their landlord spotted the woman crouching in a garden bed crying in the aftermath.

Her boyfriend had walked away, leaving her there injured.

The woman later went to hospital.

The man was sentenced to 12 months in jail, given immediate parole over these domestic violence charges.

However, the court heard he has a parole release date set for April 22 over another matter.