Boss and worker learn fate over brutal bar assaults

Two men pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm over two attacks inside a Mackay bar.

A BOSS and his worker have learned their fate after unleashing an onslaught of brutal blows during back-to-back surprise attacks in a popular Mackay bar.

CCTV footage shows Brodie Andrew Meng gesturing at Ryan Champion inside The Dispensary before walking up to him, tapping him on the shoulder and then punching him at least four times.

After Meng was dragged away his boss, Geoffrey Daniel Pacey, is captured lashing out at former employee, David Sollitt, punching him multiple times as he was seated inside the venue.

Mackay District Court heard Mr Sollitt had left to go to another company and then offered a service he had learned while working for Pacey, 37, causing some tension between them.

The court heard there was also animosity between Meng, now 25, and Mr Champion resulting in the attack.

Brodie Meng has been jailed, with immediate release, after pleading guilty to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The pair pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm, which occurred on February 17 last year. As a result, Pacey was fined and no conviction was recorded, while Meng was jailed with immediate release.

Tegan Grasso, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that while Meng was on bail for the assault at The Dispensary he punched a stranger, Lucas Manuel, on December 15 because he refused to move from a seat.

Ms Grasso said "without provocation" Meng suddenly struck Mr Manuel in the face once, fracturing his nose and chipping three teeth.

"You should have been terrified about getting into any trouble and yet you go up to a complete stranger and for no good reason at all just indulge in an act of gratuitous violence," Judge Julie Dick told him.

The court heard father of two Pacey had no criminal history, while Meng had previously assaulted a security guard after he was refused entry into a club. He was fined $2000 and no conviction was recorded.

Geoffrey Pacey pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and was fined $1000.

"He has an anger management problem," barrister Douglas Wilson, for Meng, said, adding that his client was receiving ongoing counselling to address his issues.

"When you get people like this who have several assaults in their history, they're usually big like him," Judge Dick said about Meng.

"It does engender in people like that … they know they're going to come out on top, so they're more inclined to get in the fight."

Antoinette Morton, for Pacey, said her client was actively involved in a local rugby union club, including volunteering his time with the junior squad, and had a number of glowing references.

Judge Dick accepted the attack was out of character for him.

The court heard both men were willing to offer compensation.

"You can't buy your way out of jail, but you can show remorse," Judge Dick said.

Meng was jailed for 18 months with immediate parole, only because of his efforts to address his anger management issues.

Convictions were recorded and he was ordered to pay $2000 compensation to Mr Champion and $3000 compensation to Mr Manuel.

Meng was also ordered to complete 60 hours of community service.

Pacey was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $1000 compensation. A conviction was not recorded.