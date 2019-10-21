Boss of modified sedans Junior Sedan Piston Cup tears into Rocky showground

SPEEDWAY: Rocky Showgrounds erupted with the sound of roaring engines on Saturday night, as the JR Industries Junior Sedan Piston Cup kicked into gear.

Young drivers from across the region came together to tackle the track, which was touted as the best it’s been “in ages”, by Mackay’s Brodie Boss, 21, who won the Modified Sedans category.

“It was (the) first win of the season. Missed out on the last few due to a few mistakes so it’s good to be back,” he said.

Boss hopes to head to the nationals in Tasmania over Easter to improve his standing as the fourth-ranked junior in Australia.

Third-generation racer Braithe Thomas, 13, raced in the New Stars for his second season.

“I was going all right in the feature and got turned around, had a call against me, and drove through the field and ended up coming fifth,” he said.

“It was real tough. I got my first win tonight in the second heat and after that it was just really hard racing.

“I started second in the second heat and took off from the start and went.

“I’m not sure who was behind me or how close they were, but I drove as if they were right next to me.”

Speedway: Juniors, Brandyn Thomas.

Rocky Saloon Car Club president Matthew Thomas was pleased with the turnout and how well everyone went.

“The Piston Cup is an annual event. JRI put up the trophies and sponsored it this year,” he said.

Speedway: Juniors, Mason Cameron.

“It’s pretty big for the juniors. We have pretty big numbers in Rocky, and a lot of local cars in the club. We had 21 cars turn up tonight.”

The next meet is the Super Sedans next month.

