‘Botanics’ opening sold out

GALA Gallery Director, Tracey Siddins pictured with two works by artist, Ingrid Bartkowiak (Brisbane, QLD) that will be exhibited as part of the upcoming 'Botanics' show.

THE GALA Gallery has sold out tickets to not only one but two opening nights of its ‘Botanics’ exhibition this weekend.

Not to be confused with the soon-to-be revamped Rockhampton Regional Council gallery, GALA Gallery is a private, commercial art space founded by Tracey Siddins, which opened in North Rockhampton last November.

The ‘Botanics’ exhibition – which pays homage to our environment after the recent devastation of fires, flooding and other climate-related issues – features all-female artists’ work.

“We’ll be holding two special opening events which are both already at full capacity, as well as a Women’s Week Breakfast, featuring a few of our featured artists, for those who missed out on the opening shows,” Ms Siddins said.

“Each of our artists’ representations of nature are unique and individual, and form a beautiful narrative as a collective.”

‘Botanics’ aims also to celebrate the beauty of our natural world, showcasing both its fragility and resilience.

Veronika Zeil is a CQ artist who knows all to well the impact of fires on the ecosystem, as members of her ­family were threatened by last year’s Cobraball fires.

She responded by collecting charcoal from areas where vegetation and wildlife were lost, and using it to make ink for some of her latest works.

Ms Siddins, who also runs Marketing Mafia, thinks female artists have a different way of communicating their lived experience through their art works, and the market for their work is growing.

“I find women are really leading the way in Central Queensland when it comes to buying art,” she said.

“There’s a real shift happening from people just coming to have a look, and people coming to the gallery to buy something to have at home or gift to their children.”

The ‘Botanics’ exhibition will be showing from 29 February through to 26 March, with private viewings available by appointment as well.

All information on the artworks for sale, upcoming events and exhibitions can be found at www.galagallery.com.au