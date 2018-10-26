Both political sides pushing for start on Ring Road project

PUSHING FOR PROJECT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has worked with Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack to make the Rockhampton Ring Road project and third bridge a reality,

PUSHING FOR PROJECT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has worked with Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack to make the Rockhampton Ring Road project and third bridge a reality, Contributed

WITH the Federal Government on notice following devastating by-election losses, Labor is ramping up the pressure on LNP seats like Capricornia, which are currently sitting on knife-edge margins.

Fresh Newspoll analysis showed an 8.1 per cent swing against the Coalition with as many as 10 LNP seats set to fall to a resurgent Labor Party at the upcoming election

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Labor's Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson have both made their support for the Rockhampton Ring Road project abundantly clear, with Labor promising to fund and get started on the project within their first term if they were to win government.

READ: LNP and Labor both claiming credit for delivering Ring Road

The Rockhampton Ring Road would run from the Yeppen Roundabout, along the western side of the airport to a third bridge crossing before reconnecting with the existing Bruce Highway at Parkhurst.

This week, Ms Landry joined 25 other Queensland MPs in meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to form a battle plan, headlined by a major infrastructure program.

BY-PASS: The proposed Rockhampton Ring Road would take highway traffic away from the two inner city bridges. Contributed

"As part of the Team Queensland delegation this week, I have continued my strong advocacy for our region as part of a strong, united Queensland group of MPs,” Ms Landry said.

"We focused on major infrastructure and I took the opportunity to push for more water and road infrastructure.

"Water and roads are vitally important to our region and I will keep working hard to deliver better infrastructure for us all.”

A media leak in September indicated the Federal Government had allocated investment for 10 major infrastructure projects, including the Rockhampton Ring Road, six months ago in the 2018 Budget.

Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities Anthony Albanese is ramping up the pressure, saying the government cynically chose to delay announcing the work until the next Federal election campaign and should get on with it.

ROAD ADVOCATES: Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities Anthony Albanese and Labor Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson have promised Ring Road funding, Leighton Smith

During Question Time on Wednesday he asked Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack, "Why at a time when the road toll is rising and congestion in our cities is worsening, is the Government sitting on these projects and not getting on with the job of delivering them?”

"Scott Morrison should stop pussyfooting around,” Mr Albanese said in a statement.

"Commencing this project now would create much-needed economic activity and construction jobs in the short term and important productivity gains once the project is completed.”

"The Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Government has spent five years cutting infrastructure investment and now wants more delays to suit its political convenience.

"Either that or the investment is not real and the projects would be pushed off into the Never-Never by a re-elected Morrison Government.”

Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said his party had already committed investment for the Ring Road, which was recommended in the Fitzroy River Floodplain and Road Planning study, commissioned by the former Labor Government in June, 2009, and completed in December, 2011.

"If there is bipartisan support we should just get on with the job,'' Mr Robertson said.

"The Ring Road project would make a real difference in my community by eliminating traffic congestion and improving road safety.

"We have already waited too long, but the Morrison Government is creating more unnecessary delays.”

In a statement yesterday, Ms Landry once again threw her support behind the largest single project she has advocated for.

"The Heavy Vehicle Ring Road is a vital project for Central Queensland and for the Bruce Highway as a whole,” Ms Landry said.

"We have seen how successful the development of serious, future-proofing infrastructure has been for the Bruce in other cities, especially cities like Townsville and Mackay, where their ring road projects have delivered much-needed jobs and much improved traffic flows.

"I have been working for the Ring Road for some time and earlier this year wrote directly to the Deputy Prime Minister to convince him of the project's importance.

"I believe he is listening and I continue to engage with him on this project and how important it will be connecting our industrial areas in Gracemere and Parkhurst without having these heavy loads travel through the myriad of traffic lights through the city.”

She said the Heavy Vehicle Ring Road would provide a viable opportunity for over 3000 heavy vehicles to not travel through the heart of the city, alleviating traffic pressure on our roads, especially our two road bridges.

"It will also provide the much-needed third bridge across the mighty Fitzroy; something long wanted by Rockhamptonites,” she said.

"I can see the massive benefits of the Ring Road and I am committed to working to see it delivered.

"While others may talk about it, I have my shoulder to the wheel, working to deliver this billion dollar project.”

Ms Landry said it was pleasing to see the ALP backing projects she was working to deliver.

"While it is certainly very positive to know projects I am working to deliver have bipartisan support, I wonder why it is we can't have the same for other economic development.

"Central Queenslanders would love the other side to back the coal sector, back lower power prices, and back the development of the Galilee Basin,” she said.