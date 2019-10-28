Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photos of liquor bottle shop, alcohol, brown paper bag, wine, beer, spirit, spirits, grog shop.
Generic photos of liquor bottle shop, alcohol, brown paper bag, wine, beer, spirit, spirits, grog shop.
Crime

Bottle of wine costs woman, 25, $500

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
28th Oct 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who had her lawyer tell a court she hadn’t had alcohol for four months was in court for having wine in her pocket at Woorabinda two months ago.

The 25-year-old with a five-page criminal record pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 23 to breaching a domestic violence order, having alcohol in a restricted area and two fail-to-appear-in-court charges.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the woman breached the domestic violence order when she attended Kershaw Gardens on April 10 about 1pm where her former partner was with their daughter, family and friends.

He said the woman approached the man about the custody of their daughter, grabbed the child out of his niece’s arms and said “F--- you. You’re not taking Bubba.”

Mr Studdert said the woman also enticed a male family member into a physical fight.

The woman was found with a bottle of moselle wine in her pocket on Richardson St, Woorabinda, at 7pm on August 31.

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire is an alcohol-restricted area where a person caught in possession of alcohol can be fined up to $50,043 for a first time offence.

The woman’s defence lawyer told the court she had not drunk alcohol for four months, had relocated to Rockhampton, was living with her sister and was starting work as a cleaner at McDonald’s this week.

He said the mother-of-four was working towards sorting out her life.

The woman was sentenced to three months in prison for the domestic violence incident, with immediate parole, and fined $500 for the wine offence. Convictions were recorded.

alcohol restricted area domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt woorabinda shire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New adventure looms for Keppel Sands duo

    premium_icon New adventure looms for Keppel Sands duo

    News AFTER two years in charge of Keppel Sands Caravan Park, the time has almost come for David and Lynne Stretton to move on.

    Stopping to read text message costs driver

    premium_icon Stopping to read text message costs driver

    News A DECISION to stop her vehicle to read a text message proved costly for Alexandra...

    Staff support key to success

    premium_icon Staff support key to success

    News CentracareCQ knows looking after its staff makes for a better business

    Jumping for joy over recognition

    premium_icon Jumping for joy over recognition

    News Not-for-profit nominated for agriculture innovation award