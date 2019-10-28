Bottle of wine costs woman, 25, $500

A WOMAN who had her lawyer tell a court she hadn’t had alcohol for four months was in court for having wine in her pocket at Woorabinda two months ago.

The 25-year-old with a five-page criminal record pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 23 to breaching a domestic violence order, having alcohol in a restricted area and two fail-to-appear-in-court charges.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the woman breached the domestic violence order when she attended Kershaw Gardens on April 10 about 1pm where her former partner was with their daughter, family and friends.

He said the woman approached the man about the custody of their daughter, grabbed the child out of his niece’s arms and said “F--- you. You’re not taking Bubba.”

Mr Studdert said the woman also enticed a male family member into a physical fight.

The woman was found with a bottle of moselle wine in her pocket on Richardson St, Woorabinda, at 7pm on August 31.

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire is an alcohol-restricted area where a person caught in possession of alcohol can be fined up to $50,043 for a first time offence.

The woman’s defence lawyer told the court she had not drunk alcohol for four months, had relocated to Rockhampton, was living with her sister and was starting work as a cleaner at McDonald’s this week.

He said the mother-of-four was working towards sorting out her life.

The woman was sentenced to three months in prison for the domestic violence incident, with immediate parole, and fined $500 for the wine offence. Convictions were recorded.