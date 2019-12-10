Menu
BWS in Kirwan has been held up by an armed man.
Crime

Bottle shop held up by man with axe

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
10th Dec 2019 8:35 AM
A BOTTLE shop on Burnda St in Kirwan has reportedly been held up by a man wielding an axe.

Police confirmed the robbery happened at 6.50pm, with the man entering a bottle shop believed to be BWS.

The man fled the store and was seen fleeing in a stolen car believed to be a Colorado.

Police are searching for the man described as being indigenous, slim and mid to late teens.

He was wearing denim shorts and was wearing a red rag over his face.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

