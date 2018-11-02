Why you might see a rise in beer and soft drink prices

QHA is encouraging shoppers not to blame bottle shop staff for the increase in prices.

"DON'T blame the bottle shop for price rises," is the message from Queensland Hoteliers Association CEO Bernie Hogan.

"The State Government's Container Exchange Scheme will cost more than 10 cents per can or bottle to implement and the cost will be passed onto customers," he said.

"We're trying to let people know that the price rises are coming.

"We don't want our customers getting upset with our members."

Mr Hogan said the scheme would affect prices of all beverages sold in bottles and cans, predominantly soft drinks and beer.

"Manufacturers will pay a little more than 10 cents for every bottle they produce," he said.

"If they sell a million bottles that's a whole lot of money and that cost is passed onto publicans.

"It will affect prices at the bottleshop as consumers can expect the price hike to be passed onto them."

He added customers living in remote or rural locations may not benefit from the container exchange scheme.

"It depends where you live and what collection points are available in your area," Mr Hogan said.

"There's currently not blanket coverage around the state so you may have to drive a long way to drop off your containers.

"Or you can give them to a community group or charity who will claim the refund.

"If you put them into your recycling bin, you'll be giving away your 10 cents."

Mr Hogan said from an industry perspective the association would work with the scheme now that it had been implemented.

"We didn't ask for it and we didn't think there was a huge groundswell of community support for it," he said.

"There was already a very high level of recycling in Queensland."

Fordy's Spar Express Sun Valley owner Shane Ford said he hadn't raised prices on his drinks.

"We were informed of the price rises by the Master Grocers Association," he said.

"But each year there are price rises on products in line with the CPI."

Mr Ford said the association had worked closely with the state to ensure the scheme would minimise costs and red tape for retailers.

He said the one time people were worried about rising prices was when the GST was introduced in 2000.

"Compared to that, the container scheme isn't such a big drama really," Mr Ford said.

"We haven't heard anything negative from customers about it."

The Queensland scheme is being co-ordinated by CoEx, which sets the standards for collection stations and how much manufacturers pay per bottle.

"It's a decision for each manufacturer to decide how much of the cost they will absorb or pass through to consumers," said Container Exchange Board chair Alby Taylor.

"Our aim is to strike a balance between making sure there are sufficient funds to pay customers' 10 cent deposit per container while keeping the costs to businesses funding the scheme as low as reasonably possible."