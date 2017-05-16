Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash a country treat

WITH a stunning 28 music awards to his name, Jeff Brown is a pioneer of Australian country music.

The Darling Downs born and raised star believes a good Bush Ballad tells a story that will touch the heart of everyday Aussies.

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash 2017: Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash organiser Keith Jameison talks about the walk up sessions at the annual Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash. Video CHRIS ISON.

He'll try to do just that this weekend when he headlines the ninth annual Bouldercombe Bush Ballad Bash (BBBB).

The BBBB, which has been under way at the Bouldercombe Recreation Complex on the Burnett Hwy since Monday, is expected to draw large crowds over the weekend.

BBBB organiser Keith Jamieson said whether you play the spoons or the accordion, as long as it's country, you're welcome.

"If you like to sing a country song at home in the bath tub or whatever, come out and pick up a guitar,” Mr Jamieson said.

"You don't have to know how to play because there's always someone around that can back you in a song.”

Gloria and Bob Sanderson perform at a Walk Up session at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash at Bouldercombe. Chris Ison ROK160517cbouldybash2

Along with Jeff Brown, the event will feature acts such as Bruce Lavender, Nathan Charlton, Nell Carter, Sharon Heaslip, Gary Fogarty, Anita Ree, Ged and Trudy Hintz, Ray Essery, Jammo, Caitlyn Jamieson, Col Edmonds, Alisha Smith, Kev Groves and Michael Clare.

Camping and concert tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Catering will be provided by Lions Club Gracemere and Bouldy School P&C.