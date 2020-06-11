Menu
Bouldy community hub to provide vital water access

Contributed
11th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
An EMERGENCY community hub in Bouldercombe will now be able to provide vital water access to drought-affected residents with two new tanks, thanks to $5000 worth of funding from Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC).

The new water tanks are expected to be delivered and installed at the Bouldercombe Recreational Complex this week, offering up to 10,000 litres of water storage.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the funding is all part of GPC’s Community Investment Program, which aims to make a positive contribution to regional communities.

“The Bouldercombe Progress Association will also receive a pressure pump, plumbing and electrical fittings as well as having the tanks installed,” Mr Walker said.

“This is our biggest Community Investment for the Rockhampton region and GPC is committed to making a difference and creating brighter prospects for the communities in which we operate.”

The Bouldercombe Progress Association has been operating for 30 years and relies on an adequate water supply to host community events.

Secretary Marie Mann said the water tanks will be used to drought-proof the community and provide water in the event of the failure of the hall bore.

“It has been so dry for so long and quite a number of bores around Bouldercombe have dried up,” Mrs Mann said.

“Locals are trucking in water for household use and we have a bore but it has become unreliable for our events.

“All of the members are excited about the tanks. We’ve been praying for rain and now with the help of Gladstone Ports Corporation we have something to catch it in.”

Each financial year, the Gladstone Ports Corporation invests more than $2.8 million into the Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg regions by funding community projects, and providing and maintaining our community parklands.

