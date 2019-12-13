Bouldy motorist: ‘I had to put the brakes on’

Patti Dodd is concerned about the safety of the Gavial-Gracemere Road intersection.

BOULDERCOMBE resident, Patti Dodd has conformed to concerns the intersection of Burnett Hwy and Gavial-Gracemere Rd could be the scene of a road accident.

The owner of Palm View Massage and Yoga believed more people would use the Gavial-Gracemere Rd once the Rockhampton Ring Road was established.

It only made sense as Patti once used the same route to shorten time.

“I used to live at Miriam Vale, and I would use Gavial-Gracemere Rd to travel to work at Blackwater,” she said.

She believes the speed limit should be reduced surrounding the Burnett Hwy-Gavial Gracemere Rd intersection, or a roundabout to be established to reduce accidents.

While she has driven past several times, there have been occasions where the motorist has seen glass on the road.

Since she moved to Bouldercombe six years ago, Patti has seen about 12 to 20 near-misses.

“I’ve had to put the brakes on to compensate for people not paying attention,” she said.

Arguably, an increase in traffic on the busy stretch could provoke such an incident.

“Motorists just need to be vigilant on the intersection,” she said.