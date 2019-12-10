Bouldy singer reckons he could hear grass growing after rain

KEITH Jamieson reckons there is a better mood around Bouldercombe after “a good tank fill’n rain” the town received last Friday.

Keith, a well-known Queensland country musician, had just finished putting gutter guards around his Bouldercombe home when a concentrated thunderstorm rolled over.

He was in town running errands when the storm came through but when he got home, the two water tanks at his house had gone from empty to a quarter full.

His “big tank” also got a much-needed boost.

The next day he could hear a noise from his backyard, and he swears it was the sound of the grass growing.

Keith Jamieson

Keith’s gauge came up with 32mm and so did his mate’s over the road.

He reckons pea-sized hail also fell on his block.

He’d heard about properties closer to Mt Morgan that had recorded falls in the high 40s.

“We were just lucky to get under a storm,” he said.

Keith is no stranger to the drought Queensland is facing, having worked and travelled the state thoroughly with his music.

He’s a Bouldercombe local of 14 years and says it’s the worst he had ever seen it and apparently his neighbours of even longer ­residence agree.

Keith also said some neighbours were beginning to cart water to their properties. He described the landscape before the rain as “dry” and “depressing”.

His own experiences in his own little patch of drought affected Queensland gave him an appreciation of just how dire the situation of those who look to the land to make a living was.

“It really is depressing. I just live here but I can’t imagine how hard it would be to make a living in these conditions,” he said.

“It’s really in the lap of the gods, I guess.

“After every drought – there’s rain.”