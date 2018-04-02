'Boult' of lightning: Rocky racer's last lap around track

SPEEDWAY: Motoring fans poured into the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Saturday night for the 2018 Queensland Super Stocker Title.

The night held a number of various divisions, including that of the junior sedan piston cup's third and final round, the modified sedans and the support classes.

Glenn Boulter, a motor mechanic with a taste for motoring sports and adrenaline joined the support classes in the AMCA nationals for his last time around the track.

Despite taking out a lead after overtaking the first-runner, however, Boulter was swiftly thwarted by a flat tyre.

"I went from hero to zero pretty quick,” he said.

Despite the disheartening finish, Boulter said the night was still "satisfying” and a nice way to end what has been 10 years in speedway and 35 years in motor sports.

"I had a crack a rallying and raced go-karts for 18 years then I gave speedway a crack,” he said.

"I loved go-karts the most. It's a good sport and it was the one I was best at and had more success at.”

The AMCA nationals, "a strict, controlled class”, is a field of speedway that Boulter loves as the monitored conditions ensure an "even” racing field.

AMCA driver Glenn Boulter. Allan Reinikka ROK310318aboulter

"We run most of the local meetings and there's probably around four or five classes in the local area so most people get a rub on club night here in Rocky and then can travel away if they want to,” Boulter said.

"Last season I raced in a higher level of speedway: the super sedans which is an elite class.

"I was lucky enough to have a guy let me ride his car for the season and it was great fun.”

For his last season, Boulter was also lucky enough to be given a former-competitor's car.

"I've won club championships here in Rocky a couple of times in the AMCA nationals... but I've just lost the passion I suppose,” he said.

"I've always been a car guy... and car guys want to go fast.”

"I always loved the speed, the competitive side and the adrenaline. And the friendships I've made with other racers and the crew.

"Even though ultimately it's one person out there driving round, there's lots of people helping out, getting involved and giving support. It's always satisfying have good night.

To Boulter, it's not just about flooring it, it's about strategy and trying to "out-think and outsmart your competitor while trying to drive fast at the same time”.

Despite calling it quits for now, Boulter said he very well could hop back behind the wheel again in the future.

"I'm not sure if it's permanent or not... I'll see what happens,” he said.