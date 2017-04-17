OPINION: Rocky fights back after a tough start to 2017

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton approaching the 6M mark in an expected flood that will peak around 8.5 metres

WE ARE only about four months into 2017 and the people of Central Queensland have already experienced quite a challenging year.

In January and February we faced multiple heatwaves (we are used to that, though).

In early March parts of our region were drought-declared.

In mid to late March, the heavens opened and took everyone by surprise, dumping much-needed but in some cases devastating amounts of rain on the region.

In late March Tropical Cyclone Debbie decided to pay us a visit, dumped even more rain and left a path of destruction.

In early April, Debbie's aftermath resulted in major flooding across the wider Rocky region.

It has been a tough year so far for many, but we will bounce back.

Through the rain and mud, the one thing that shines through is the resilience of our community. A helping hand is never far away in CQ and that's what I love most about our region. When times are tough, we band together, support each other and get on with the job. That's what we need to do now, particularly in regards to supporting local business.

The QLD Government has announced a campaign to help businesses hit hard by TC Debbie. The campaign, Go Local, is about keeping local money in the local community.

So the next time you feel like a weekend away, consider some of the beautiful local destinations such as GKI. If you're chasing a new dress or even car parts, check out what's on offer locally before heading online. Let's get behind each other and make 2017 a year to remember for the right reasons.