Boundary debate: Strelow says she'll swap debt for suburbs

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga cut the ribbon with locals at the Glenlee playground.

MAYOR Margaret Strelow will agree to swapping a portion of Livingstone's debt in exchange for three fringe suburbs.

In answer to a reader's comment to today's story about Rockhampton's call for the State Government to intervene in the long-running boundary dispute, Cr Strelow said would be happy to take suburbs at the same terms as de-amalgamation.

"The debt which Livingstone took at de-amalgamation was debt they already had prior to amalgamation, pipeline debt and loans applied for to do works (eg sportsfields etc) on land which is now part of Livingstone Shire," Sr Strelow said.

She continued on to say the de-amalgamation of debt was "done fairly" with treasury oversight but was happy to take back any portion of loans which were raised to service works in the three suburbs.

Currently residents who live in Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview are within the Livingstone Shire boundaries which in turn means they are paying rates to the Livingstone Shire Council.

Cr Strelow has argued the three suburbs need to be delivered back into the Rockhampton community "where they belong" as it is costing the Rockhampton Regional Council $5 million per annum to provide the suburbs with sporting facilities, libraries and road network.

Rockyview resident, Tarina Hancock said she would prefer to be paying rates in the Rockhampton area as opposed to Livingstone Shire. Contributed

Rockyview resident, Tarina Hancock who has lived in the area for four years has had the chance to experience both amalgamation and de-amalgamation.

Although "nothing much" has changed for the local, except paying her rates and water bills to Livingstone Shire, she says it would make more sense for the area to be a part of the Rockhampton Regional Council.

"We use a lot of the facilities here and I would rather my rates go towards improving the facilities we use. We also use Rockhampton Councils water (Fitzroy Water) so it makes more sense for us to pay them directly, than to have to pay more for water that Livingstone Shire purchases from Rockhampton (so I've been told)," Mrs Hancock said.

The new mother and wife said it would be great if the boundaries were redivided to include the three suburbs in the Rockhampton council.

"From a practicality standpoint, there are many reasons we would prefer to be a part of Rockhampton Council," she said.

"We work here, live here and use the facilities here so we should be able to vote here too."

Mrs Handcock said recently her and her husband were asked to participate in a by-election for Livingstone Shire council.

"If you wanted the option to pre-poll, then you had to drive to Yeppoon to do it. That's just not practical when you don't live in that area," she said.

"I believe these areas all chose the option to return to RRC when we were asked to vote a number of years ago but we haven't heard any more about it since."