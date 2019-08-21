Bourbon and ciggies during fraudulent paywave spree

HAROLD Leedie likes his bourbon.

This was evident among the fraudulent charges he raked up on someone else's credit card for which he was sentenced to 120 hours community service over in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Leedie, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving tainted property and one of dishonestly using another's bank card.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the victim was walking on East St on July 16 at 2pm when their bank card was unknowingly dropped on the ground.

He said Leedie and a co-offender took the card and used the pay wave function to buy a packet of cigarettes, iced coffee, packet of tobacco, 24 cans of Jim Beam and cola, a $54 bottle of Jim Beam in another transaction, $30 of groceries, a $62 bottle of Jim Beam, 24 cans of cola and another packet of tobacco.

The total value of dishonest spending was $376.54 which Leedie was ordered to pay as restitution.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Leedie had been working as greenskeeper but was currently looking for work - any kind of work.

Convictions were recorded.