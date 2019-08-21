Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File image of pay wave function
File image of pay wave function Emma Reid
Crime

Bourbon and ciggies during fraudulent paywave spree

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Aug 2019 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAROLD Leedie likes his bourbon.

This was evident among the fraudulent charges he raked up on someone else's credit card for which he was sentenced to 120 hours community service over in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Leedie, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving tainted property and one of dishonestly using another's bank card.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the victim was walking on East St on July 16 at 2pm when their bank card was unknowingly dropped on the ground.

He said Leedie and a co-offender took the card and used the pay wave function to buy a packet of cigarettes, iced coffee, packet of tobacco, 24 cans of Jim Beam and cola, a $54 bottle of Jim Beam in another transaction, $30 of groceries, a $62 bottle of Jim Beam, 24 cans of cola and another packet of tobacco.

The total value of dishonest spending was $376.54 which Leedie was ordered to pay as restitution.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Leedie had been working as greenskeeper but was currently looking for work - any kind of work.

Convictions were recorded.

paywave fraud rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Identity of remains in Lakes Creek home fire confirmed

    premium_icon Identity of remains in Lakes Creek home fire confirmed

    News The body was found at 6.30am on Thursday after the fire extinguished

    Music Bowl site firms for Rocky drug rehab centre

    premium_icon Music Bowl site firms for Rocky drug rehab centre

    News 'I won't stop until I have delivered this important health facility'

    Full list of creditors owed money in JM Kelly Group collapse

    premium_icon Full list of creditors owed money in JM Kelly Group collapse

    Business JM Kelly Group collapse costs 200 plus jobs, creditors owed millions

    Once in a lifetime opportunity to own your slice of paradise

    premium_icon Once in a lifetime opportunity to own your slice of paradise

    News A rare freehold island home has made a splash in the local market