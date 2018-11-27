Security guard attacked by knife-wielding shoplifter
A knife-wielding thief attacked a security guard after being caught trying to shoplift from a chemist in Bourke St.
The confrontation happened about 8.50pm yesterday.
Police said two men in the store - a 24-year-old Ferntree Gully man and 22-year-old Burwood man - were arrested over the attempted theft.
One of the men produced a knife and assaulted a security guard after he was confronted, police said.
The security guard sustained minor injuries.
The pair fled the store empty-handed and were arrested by police shortly after on Elizabeth Street.
They were last night in custody assisting police with their inquiries.
The investigation is ongoing.