Boutique fashion store a first of its kind in region

A BOUTIQUE style children’s clothing store has reopened today at a bigger location in the Central Highlands after outgrowing its original space.

Gruffalo and Co. owner Rebecca Smith was excited to have officially launched the new store, which gave her the ability to offer a larger variety of products.

The Emerald based brand offers high quality, classic styled, Australian and New Zealand made clothing, shoes and accessories for babies, tweens and the in-betweens.

It also supports local producers by integrating labels such as Emerald based Sweet Pea and Co. and Savannah and Three from Blackwater.

The brand was originally created when Ms Smith struggled to find unique and fashionable “nice, going out clothes” for her five-year-old daughter Ella.

“We might go to a birthday or a dinner and there will be another child wearing the exact same thing,” she said.

“I’m only one mum, so if I’m struggling, I know there must be heaps of others who feel the same.”

Ms Smith, who also runs a heavy earth moving business with her partner, said it was a step out of her comfort zone but it was something the region needed.

“I felt like Emerald was missing this market for our kids, so I thought it’s something I could give,” she said.

“It’s a boutique shop and it might not be for everyone, but with the huge response we’ve been getting, it’s the style of clothing that parents want.”

Ella jumped on board to help with the ordering and added her five-year-old perspective to the mix, which her mum said was what it was all about.

“I ask her opinion, because what I like and what a four or five-year-old may like is completely different. Her opinion matters,” Ms Smith.

Ms Smith encourages feedback from customers, locals and potential buyers, so she can fill the gap with anything they may need.

“The more feedback I get for what parents are looking for, the more we can mould the shop to what they need,” she said.

Visit the new store at 1/104 Egerton Street, Emerald (across from the post office) from Monday to Saturday weekly or visit the online store www.gruffaloandco.com.