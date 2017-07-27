28°
News

Boutique retailer unveils exciting Rocky CBD expansion

Shayla Bulloch | 27th Jul 2017 11:00 AM
Tory Acton is moving her store Catwalk Pink to a new location in East St
Tory Acton is moving her store Catwalk Pink to a new location in East St Chris Ison ROK061016cshoes2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A VACANT East St shop front will finally welcome a new resident after three years in the dark.

Catwalk Pink is approaching it's first birthday and as a present, owner Tory Acton, is expanding to the new location.

Tory said the shabby-chic shoes and accessory store would call East St home after a much needed expansion.

The former Uptown Girl site will welcome Catwalk Pink by mid-August to neighbour other retailers like Coopers and Propaganda.

Tory Acton is moving her store Catwalk Pink to East St
Tory Acton is moving her store Catwalk Pink to East St Chris Ison ROK061016cshoes1

Tory said there was huge potential in the new space for more foot traffic and convenient parking for customers with The Arcade carpark nearby.

Tory said she is excited for the new opportunity but has loved the little store she has called home the last nine months.

"The space on Denham St was a perfect initial starting point for the business,” she said.

Former store, UpTown Girl has been vacant for years and Catwalk Pink will fill it&#39;s shoes by mid-August
Former store, UpTown Girl has been vacant for years and Catwalk Pink will fill it's shoes by mid-August Shayla Bulloch

"Since then, the business has grown and it's just time for something fresh and new.”

Tory said they had great plans for the East St space and intended on keeping all the same brands with the addition of lots more stock to fill the shop floor.

"I am really looking forward to it, not the packing side though,” she said.

"We've had a great response from customers that we've told and it will make it more convenient for them to do their shopping in the same street.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Cowboy, 21, wakes from coma after horror hwy crash

Cowboy, 21, wakes from coma after horror hwy crash

Angus Rigney was involved in a crash after leaving Paradise Lagoons

Canavan's fate in High Court's hands after citizenship bungle

FUTURE IN DOUBT: Senator Matt Canavan addresses the media earlier this year while Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd (left) looks on.

Dual citizenship claims another scalp.

CQ providing hot commercial investment properties

Rockhampton Puma petrol station on Queen Elizabeth Drive.

"Rockhampton is a booming commercial hub”

Man in hospital after scooter hit by car in Rocky

FILE IMAGE

Initial reports indicate the man is conscious and breathing.

Local Partners

Canavan citizenship furore could be weeks away from resolution

Senator goes to ground as Landry offers her support.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Biggest testing rig in Australia unveiled in Rocky

SIEMENS INNOVATING: Kareem Emara, Nevzat Oezcan (from Siemens) and Margaret Strelow at the Siemens Rockhampton Service Centre in Kawana.

Siemens prove size really does matter

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Iraq veteran provides PTSD hope for Rocky battlers

James Greenshield (right) was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service overseas, particularly the incident where the armoured vehicle he was in was hit by a roadside bomb. His wife Kirsty (left) has been by his side as he battle PTSD afterwards and now they tour Australia sharing their story and the lessons they learned.

Veteran says PTSD needs healing as well as treating symptoms

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

ANOTHER year, another Bachelor series. Another opportunity for armchair feminists to abandon the cause for some cheap entertainment and an office sweep.

George RR Martin: Sxith book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

The Voice's Judah Kelly lays down first album in 10 days

IN TUNE: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia.

Judah Kelly announces national tour

The TV show Rocky couldn't get enough of this week

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan battled it out in Monday's grand final.

Over 13,000 residents tuned in to watch this nail-biting finale

Escape to The Country with 5 Acres, Large Home and a Shed

24 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 4 2 6 $519,000

Making the decision to move out of town to an acreage property is becoming a high priority these days with young families. This large 4 bedroom lowset brick home...

Immaculate and Superbly Presented Executive Low Set Brick

27 Cedar Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This exquisite 4 bedroom brick home sets itself apart from the others. Parents will be in awe of the enormous master suite. The second bedroom could easily be...

Big 4 Bed Lowset Brick Home With New Carpet - Close To The Uni- $299,000

1 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

This brilliant 4 bedroom lowest brick home, in a lovely peaceful location in beautiful Norman Gardens, is just perfect for families, smart investors, couples and...

The Largest &amp; Best in Complex!

19/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers over...

If you are looking to down size or invest then look no further then this fully renovated beachside unit! Walking distance to both Cooee Bay and Lammermoor Beach...

LIGHT AND AIRY, MODERN AND COMFORTABLE

13 Wust Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $295,000

1619m2 of FAMILY LIFESTYLE in a really quiet location, this home has been OFFERED FOR SALE only once before. - Situated highly sought after Wandal, low set...

Feels like Home!

29 William Street, Emu Park 4710

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated in the heart of Emu Park is this renovated home offering character and charm! Positioned with easy access to both Rockhampton and Yeppoon and just a short...

HORSE LOVERS PARADISE. INSPECT ASAP.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 7 $680,000

Auction Location: 123 MURPHY ROAD, KABRA, QLD 4702. 60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and...

CENTRALLY LOCATED. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITIES. $185,000 NEG

146 Murray Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 NEW PRICE...

This Spacious Queenslander looks out onto a Beautiful , Wide, Tree Lined Street. Close to the hospital, All Schools, Day Care Centre, Shopping Centres and the...

ALL OF THIS FOR $350,000 neg.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 NEW PRICE ...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY, 4 BEDROOM HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. 916m2 AlLOTMENT. ALL FOR $350,000 neg. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home on a large 916m2...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town