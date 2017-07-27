Boutique retailer unveils exciting Rocky CBD expansion

Tory Acton is moving her store Catwalk Pink to a new location in East St

A VACANT East St shop front will finally welcome a new resident after three years in the dark.

Catwalk Pink is approaching it's first birthday and as a present, owner Tory Acton, is expanding to the new location.

Tory said the shabby-chic shoes and accessory store would call East St home after a much needed expansion.

The former Uptown Girl site will welcome Catwalk Pink by mid-August to neighbour other retailers like Coopers and Propaganda.

Tory Acton is moving her store Catwalk Pink to East St Chris Ison ROK061016cshoes1

Tory said there was huge potential in the new space for more foot traffic and convenient parking for customers with The Arcade carpark nearby.

Tory said she is excited for the new opportunity but has loved the little store she has called home the last nine months.

"The space on Denham St was a perfect initial starting point for the business,” she said.

Former store, UpTown Girl has been vacant for years and Catwalk Pink will fill it's shoes by mid-August Shayla Bulloch

"Since then, the business has grown and it's just time for something fresh and new.”

Tory said they had great plans for the East St space and intended on keeping all the same brands with the addition of lots more stock to fill the shop floor.

"I am really looking forward to it, not the packing side though,” she said.

"We've had a great response from customers that we've told and it will make it more convenient for them to do their shopping in the same street.”