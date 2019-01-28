Bowen Basin company on international gender equality index

LEADING THE WAY: IPL Managing Director and CEO Jeanne Johns and Blackwater Dyno Nobel Site Manager Alison Collins.

LEADING THE WAY: IPL Managing Director and CEO Jeanne Johns and Blackwater Dyno Nobel Site Manager Alison Collins.

INCITEC Pivot Limited is proud to announce it has been selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index which celebrates companies committed to advancing women's equality.

A good representation of where IPL is advancing gender equality is through its Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific business, which provides blasting operations at BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) Blackwater mine in the Bowen Basin.

Dyno Nobel's operations at Blackwater is headed up by Dyno Nobel Site Manager Alison Collins.

Ms Collins manages a team of 65 employees split over two crews. Her role is to ensure they have the right people, the right equipment and the right processes in place to get the job done safely and efficiently.

Alison Collins, Rick Iacovoni, Taila Brown, Andrew Gardner and Jeanne Johns on site with the IPL Blackwater crew.

She said she started her career as a registered nurse, in both hospitals and occupational health nursing.

"I was working as a nurse on a mine site when I decided to study a safety degree,” she said.

"I then moved around and worked in injury management and safety roles across warehousing, quarry, transport and concrete industries.

"I joined Dyno Nobel as a safety specialist, with ambitions to progress within the Company. Dyno Nobel's leadership recognised this, and as soon as an appropriate opening arose, gave me the opportunity to move into this leadership role at the Blackwater coal mine.”

Ms Collins said she has always enjoyed upskilling and challenging herself to learn new things.

"Whenever I have seen an area I wanted to get into, such as safety, or management, I have sought education and skills development in those areas,” she said.

"I have also had fantastic support from indirect mentors over my career and take every opportunity to ask questions and learn from others - it's a continuous process.”

IPL crew Agi White, Nancy Skrynsky and Kylie Webley at Blackwater mine.

Her role requires her to use various important equipment and products, such as initiating systems and high explosives.

She said the most satisfying part of her job is seeing the pride in her team when they have safely delivered a great outcome for their customer.

"At Blackwater, we benefit from a great diversity of background, culture and gender,” she said.

"We believe that diversity and different experiences enable us to approach familiar tasks in an innovative way.

"I see my teams' every day having open discussions that produce better outcomes.

"We share the same values with our customer which makes the site especially inclusive and I believe that diversity of thought on our site leads to a more collaborative, unique solution-finding environment, which in turn drives an engaged workforce.

"I would just say though, our teams' success is not just because we have female representation, it is because of the contribution of all of our employees, both male and female.”

IPL Managing Director and CEO Jeanne Johns said she was a great believer in having the right people in the right roles, regardless of gender or cultural background.

"Earning our place on the Bloomberg's 2019 Gender Equality Index is testament of our company values and One IPL collaborative agenda,” she said.

"As a multi-geography and multi-cultural company, we have focused on strengthening company-wide collaboration, increasing employee engagement and expanding the diversity of our workforce to increase gender diversity by 10 per cent year on year.

"But this is more than meeting a metric or measure, it's about working in partnership with our customers on site to implement real and sustainable progress.”

She said through shared values, and working in partnership with customers such as BMA at Blackwater, they have not only improved gender balance and diversity across the site,but are also seeing improvement in workplace performance.

"We took an innovative approach at Blackwater, researching the local talent pool and developing family friendly rosters, resulting in a site with one of the highest female representations in the field, and on the front line,” she said.

"Partnering with our customers to attract and retain the right talent is vital in creating a world class, diverse workforce that improves performance and increases customer value and Blackwater is a great example of this in action.”

Chairman of Bloomberg Peter Grauer applauded IPL for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework.

"IPL's Gender-Equality Index inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace,” he said.