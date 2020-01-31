Bowen Basin gas flagged as supply shortage solution

DEVELOPMENT of the North Bowen Basin gas resource would provide the quickest solution to east coast supply shortages, a gas exploration company has told investors.

About 15,000 petajoules of gas has been discovered at the broader Northern Bowen Basin Gas Province.

Blue Energy’s quarterly activities report stated this resource would be sufficient to underpin the east coast domestic gas market for the next 30 years.

“The solution to the ongoing long-term east coast gas supply shortfall, as Bass Strait declines, is the delivery of more gas supply to the market,” the report read.

“Development of the North Bowen Basin gas resource provides the quickest solution.”

A 450km pipeline connection is required to deliver this.

Blue Energy managing director John Phillips.

Blue Energy also updated investors on the expansion of gas fired electricity generation options.

The company has launched a review into the feasibility of a gas power generation project at its Monslatt Block, near Moranbah.

This area is close to the high voltage transmission line linking Gladstone and Townsville, the major power arterial for the Mackay and Townsville regions.

“Discussions are being undertaken with energy regulators to establish the requirements for access to the network in both the Glenden and Nebo areas,” the report stated.

“Discussions are also under way with potential electricity off-takers and equipment manufacturers to gauge equipment size, scalability and connection requirements.”

Blue Energy has assets throughout Queensland and the Northern Territory and aims to “meet the rising demand for cleaner energy”.