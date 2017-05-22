$30m up for grabs for Rocky business' with new, exciting projects

BOWEN Bowen investment is about to receive a $30million shot in the arm with the regional jobs and investment package open for applications on May 31.

The package funds key projects in local infrastructure, business innovation, skills and training.

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash announced the grants round while she was in Rockhampton last week and said the Bowen Basin's Local Investment Plan would ensure that projects it funded would be in line with local priorities.

"This is a great opportunity for the communities of the Bowen Basin to submit applications for key projects that will boost the local economy and create jobs," Senator Nash said.

"I aim to help build the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to, and investing in sustainable local jobs does just that."

Capricornia MP, Michele Landry said the Local Planning Committee had developed a Local Investment Plan that will create sustainable jobs for the future in the Bowen Basin.

"Now that the plan is done, applications from the Bowen Basin region can roll in, including from businesses who can apply to the Business Innovation stream," said Ms Landry.

The aim of the package is to create jobs and export opportunities in the regions with funding available across three streams; local infrastructure, business innovation and skills and training.

Applicants need to go to the Regional Jobs and Investment Package website at business.gov.au/Assistance/Regional-Jobs-and-Investment-Packages where they can first read the program guidelines and the Local Investment Plan for the Bowen Basin.

This information will help you decide if you are ready to submit an eligible, competitive and investment-ready application for funding. Minimum grants are for $50,000 for 50% of the project costs.

You are required to provide the remaining 50% as co-funding though non-business applicants, experiencing exceptional circumstances, may be exempt from the co-funding requirement.