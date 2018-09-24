Bowls club considers sale as financial crisis deepens

A $40,000 power bill was just the straw that broke the camel's back for the embattled North Rockhampton Bowls Club.

The future of the 75-year-old club is in doubt, with rising electricity costs only one factor in a sea of financial troubles.

The club's plight was revealed last week when energy provider AGL advised they would be ending supply due to an outstanding $42,561 electricity bill.

Although AGL agreed not to disconnect power and work with the club to find a long-term solution, the venue remains closed.

Members today confirmed the club was insolvent and wouldn't re-open until that issue was solved.

In a bid to pay off debts, the club will call for expressions of interest to lease the bar, bistro and gaming area, or to sell the premises.

Members could not confirm how much debt the club was in, but The Morning Bulletin understands the figure is substantial.

However, they believe a new operator could improve the club's future and overcome the financial issues.

The committee today met with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson to discuss any government assistance available.

Following that meeting, the club will speak with their bank manager, solicitor, and accountant, plus electricity supplier AGL to discuss possible solutions.