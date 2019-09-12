Bowls club fights to keep doors open after thefts

ABSOLUTE GUTFUL: Biloela Bowls Club Chairman Terry Daly and Club Supervisor Katie Muller have had enough of footing the bill after repeated break-ins.

ABSOLUTE GUTFUL: Biloela Bowls Club Chairman Terry Daly and Club Supervisor Katie Muller have had enough of footing the bill after repeated break-ins.

A RURAL bowls club may be forced to close its doors following a number of break-ins that are costing the club more than they can afford.

The Biloela Bowls Club have been the target of two break-ins; one on May 6 and most recently on September 7.

On both occasions the culprits used a brick to smash through the front door and steal alcohol and a charity collection box.

Biloela Bowls Club Supervisor Katie Muller said the club just can’t keep wearing the cost to repair the glass front doors and windows.

“The first time to cover the door, missing alcohol and replace the nip pourer it was around $600-700,” Ms Muller said.

“This time they broke both panels of glass on the front door and took even more alcohol so we’re probably looking at just under $1,000.

“Our insurance doesn't cover it and we can’t afford to wear the cost of it every time,” she said.

“That’s the situation we’re in if it keeps happening this regularly we cant afford to keep the doors open.”

The offenders smashed through front door of the bowls using a brick from the lawn bowls greens on both occasions and the helped themselves to alcohol behind the counter. Picture: Contributed

Biloela Police’s Senior Sergeant Nick Paton said the matter was under investigation.

“Around 3am [on September 7] the Biloela Bowls Club was broken into, ”Snr Srg Paton said.

“Offenders took an amount of spirits and a charity collection box.

“Police are making investigations and are reviewing CCTV and forensics.

Chairman of the Biloela Bowls Club Terry Daly said not only would the club struggle to purchase security screens, but he would hate to see his beloved club enclosed like a prison.

“The only way is to put security screens around every glass window and door and make it look like Fort Knox,” Mr Daly said.

“We’d be looking around at least $10,000 and that’s something we can’t afford.

It is beleived there was one offender responsible for the incident in May and two for the September break-in.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Biloela police on 4992 2333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.