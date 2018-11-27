Bowman to bow out of CQU for the last time

CQUNIVERSITY staff gathered yesterday morning for a farewell morning tea of their beloved Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman before he finishes next week headed for retirement.

Prof Bowman announced his retirement in March and has been in the role since 2009. It has been quite the lead-up to his last days but he said it does feel "bittersweet” now it is so close.

"It has been a fantastic 10 years... it would be really great to do another 10 but I think it is time for someone else to come and have a go,” he said.

He said he was "sad to be leaving but very excited about the future”.

The Morning Bulletin has previously reported he and his wife, CQUniversity Head of Department for Medical and Imaging Science Associate Professor Anita Bowman, have plans of travelling around the world in a custom-made EarthCruiser. Mrs Bowman is still completing her PHD so it will be another 18 months before the pair take off on their trek of a lifetime.

Prof Bowman plans on getting around and learning some new hobbies during his new found time off.

"I want to learn to play the guitar, I have an old Landrover I want to do up, some pottery,” he said.

Looking around at the crowd gathered in his honour, Prof Bowman said he felt quite blessed.

"It is fantastic to see everyone and they are friends, not just colleagues,” he said.

Professor Nick Klomp, who is currently serving as Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic at the University of Canberra, will take on the role.