Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rollover crash at Paget in which an unknown substance was spilled.
The rollover crash at Paget in which an unknown substance was spilled. Emma Murray
News

Box trailer rollover spills mystery liquid over Mackay road

Luke Mortimer
by
28th Nov 2018 3:25 PM

A VEHICLE carting a box trailer has rolled at Paget, spilling an unknown liquid across the road, according to emergency services.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) scientific officers were at the scene of the rollover crash on Broadsound Road about 3pm, said a spokeswoman.

Two QFES crews were in attendance in total, transferring some liquid from one container to another, and working to clean up a spill across the road.

There's been early indications the substance spilled was the chemical compound ammonium nitrate, which is commonly used as an agricultural fertiliser.

However, neither QFES, Queensland Police Service (QPS) or Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) were able to confirm that was the case.

A spokesman for QPS said police officers were alerted about the crash at 1.43pm.

He said two eastbound lanes were blocked in the aftermath of the crash involving a box trailer.

As of 3pm, one police car remained on scene, the spokesman added.

A spokeswoman for QAS said paramedics were called to rollover on Broadsound Road about 2pm.

However, QAS was stood down fairly quickly once it was determined no one had been injured in the incident.

QFES' attendance came as firefighting crews have been stretched thin by serious fires affecting the Mackay region.

mackay paget queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Some fires deliberately lit, says Lauga

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Some fires deliberately lit, says Lauga

    Breaking See a full update of the Central Queensland fire emergency

    GRACEMERE FIRE: Kabra homes impacted, 8000 told to leave

    GRACEMERE FIRE: Kabra homes impacted, 8000 told to leave

    News Stanwell and Kabra residents: Leave now. Gracemere: Watch and act.

    ROCKY IS SAFE: Expert says fire won't reach city tonight

    ROCKY IS SAFE: Expert says fire won't reach city tonight

    Weather Top firey's critical update for bushfire crisis

    MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: Harrowing images of raging fire

    premium_icon MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: Harrowing images of raging fire

    Weather Smoke just clouded over the skies of the township of Gracemere

    Local Partners