Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Mundine
Anthony Mundine
Health

Mundine blasted for anti-vax social media posts

by Danielle Le Messurier
11th Apr 2019 4:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Boxer and former NRL player Anthony Mundine has warned parents against vaccinating their children in a bizarre post on his social media account.

The Australian sports star also encouraged people to watch the anti-vaccination documentary "Vaxxed" directed by Andrew Wakefield.

Former Australian professional boxer Anthony Mundine. Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
Former Australian professional boxer Anthony Mundine. Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Mr Wakefield is a former doctor and anti-vaccine activist whose debunked study played a crucial role in the anti-vaccination movement.

Vaxxed falsely claims America's mandatory measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine - when given to children under two - may be leading to autism diagnoses.

Mr Mundine tweeted: "Don't vaccine your kids period! The government bully you into vaccine! Do your research on the s**t & watched the documentary vaxxed .."

The tweet also included a link to a Facebook video to US radio show The Breakfast Club, which features hosts discussing "links" between the MMR vaccine and autism.

"I've never vaccinated any of my children and they never get sick - it's the vaccinated children that get sick," one of the radio hosts said.

Anthony Mundine’s social media comments.
Anthony Mundine’s social media comments.

The Australian Medical Association NSW responded to Mr Mundine's tweet, writing: "Oh good, another celebrity using their profile to spread anti-vaccine nonsense during the worst measles outbreak in years".

"Vaccines work and they're safe, if you've got questions please ask your doctor," they added.

The organisation also said people seeking reliable information could visit the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance website.

The Daily Telegraph has contacted Mr Mundine for comment.

More Stories

Show More
anthony mundine anti-vaccination social media vaccination

Top Stories

    Rev heads unite! Rockynats is coming to town

    premium_icon Rev heads unite! Rockynats is coming to town

    News The popular car festival has made Rockhampton the only place in QLD to host

    Central Qld tradies' chance to tell their story to Taskforce

    premium_icon Central Qld tradies' chance to tell their story to Taskforce

    News Special Joint Taskforce hearing in Rockhampton next month

    Caribeae make splash at Aus comp with most qualifiers ever

    premium_icon Caribeae make splash at Aus comp with most qualifiers ever

    News SIX swimmers to compete at Age Championships next week

    Lauga's warning for animal rights activists

    premium_icon Lauga's warning for animal rights activists

    Environment Keppel MP expressed concerns for CQ farmers' welfare