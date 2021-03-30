Menu
Boxer left horribly disfigured from fight

by Sunni Upal
30th Mar 2021 5:22 AM

A German boxer was left with a horrific injury that forced her bout to be abandoned.

Cheyenne "Pepper" Hanson, 23, clashed heads with opponent Alina Zaitseva from Ukraine and her face dramatically swelled up into a massive haematoma, forcing the fight to be called off.

Hanson was awarded a technical decision victory as she was ahead on the judges' scorecards at the time.

A fight stopped by a head clash goes to the scorecards with the winner given the technical decision.

Hanson shared a before and after on Instagram of her injury and fans were quick to wish her well.

Pepper won the vacant BDB International German Championship with the brutal victory.

She took her record to eight wins in nine bouts with six KO victories.

Cheyenne Hanson was left horribly disfigured.
Her injury was similar to the one UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejcyzk suffered last year.

Jedrzejcyzk was left barely recognisable after her sensational fight with Weili Zhang at UFC 248.

Zhang was defending her strawweight crown against former champion Jedrzejczyk and the pair left it all in the cage in what has been dubbed the greatest female fight in UFC history.

But the duo were then rushed to hospital having both suffered battered and bruised faces.

ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani confirmed Jedrzejczyk was discharged from hospital with no significant injuries.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk at the end of her fight against Weili Zhang. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

- The Sun

Originally published as Boxer left horribly disfigured from fight

Known as
Known as "Pepper", Hanson is now the BDB International German champion.

