Damien Hooper is facing seven charges including torture and grievous bodily harm.
Crime

Boxer to remain in police custody on torture charge

Elyse Wurm
by
26th Feb 2019 10:46 AM
FORMER champion boxer Damien Duncan Hooper remains in police custody over multiple charges, including one count each of torture and grievous bodily harm as well as two of disqualified driving.

Mr Hooper, 27, had his matter mentioned at Warwick Magistrates Court on Thursday but no application was made for bail.

His matter had been transferred to Warwick from Toowoomba and was adjourned to May 10.

The Toowoomba man's charges relate to incidents on October 11 in Warwick when he allegedly attacked a woman known to him.

boxer damien hooper grievous bodily harm torture charge warwick crime warwick magistrates court
Warwick Daily News

