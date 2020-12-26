Menu
A sale sign in Grand Central for the Boxing Day sales, Monday, December 26, 2016.
Smarter Shopping

BOXING DAY: Check out the deals at Stockland Rockhampton

Vanessa Jarrett
vanesa.jarrett@news.com.au
26th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
SHOPPERS are expected to flood Stockland Rockhampton today as they hope to snag a special from the Boxing Day sales.

Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Elysia Billingham said this week they’ve had a strong number of customers to the centre already.

“Trade leading into Christmas has been strong, however we do anticipate an influx of last-minute shoppers over the next few days,” she said.

“The centre’s extended trading hours will allow more time for shoppers to safely get in to purchase those final gifts.

“Christmas and Boxing Day are as much a part of the December calendar as they have ever been.

“We’re hoping for a healthy Boxing Day turnout this year at Stockland Rockhampton.”

The centre will be open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, speciality store hours may vary.

STOCKLAND ROCKHAMPTON BOXING DAY SALES DEALS:

Prouds the Jewellers: 40 per cent off thousands of items

Blue Illusion: Take a further 30 per cent off sale items

Taking Shape: 30 per cent off storewide

Lorna Jane: 25 per cent off storewide

Angus and Coote: Save 30 per cent off silver, 20 per cent off watches, 30 to 40 per cent off diamonds and gemstones, 40 per cent off gold.

Big W: Deals online from December 25, and in store from December 26 until January 6.

  • ½ price selected Tontine Quilts & Pillows
  • ½ price Tefal
  • ½ price Sistema food storage
  • ½ price Decor food storage
  • ½ price Circulon cookware
  • ½ price selected Jason Quilts & Pillows
  • Dyson V7 Animal Origin $449 save $250
  • EKO 65 UHD Android TV w/Google Assistant $649
  • JVC 55 inch QLED 4k Android TV $549
  • Polaroid 32 inch HD Netflix TV $199
big w boxing day boxing day sales stockland rockhampton tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

