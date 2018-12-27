Boxing Day fun for all the family on Cap Coast

LOCALS along the coast spent Boxing Day with family members who gathered from far and near to celebrate a warm and windy Christmas.

Jason Smithwick has just moved back to Rockhampton from Perth so he was enjoying a cruisy day along the coast with Susie Thomas, from Western Australia, on his 2013 Fatboy Harley-Davidson.

Rupert Capel and his uncle, Anthony Greene. Jann Houley

Heidi and Kelly Wilson, from Rockhampton, welcomed dad Vic from Hervey Bay and brother Daniel from Brisbane. They saw a black-and-white striped sea snake while surfing and, after a big family lunch, the kids spent the afternoon on the Big 4 caravan park slide while the grown-ups wound down with a game of Uno.

Cormac and Jemima Greene are visiting from Gold Coast and their cousin, Monty, comes from Barraba. Santa brought Corman a scooter, Jemima an Instamatic camera and Monty's favourite gift was a tractor.

Cormac Greene, Jemima Greene and Monty Capel Jann Houley

The Spyve family, from Tanby, tested out their new hoverboards at Emu Park on Boxing Day. They met friends from Mackay and Baralaba at the Anzac memorial before going to Rockhampton to spend Christmas vouchers.

Maribeth, Ciandrey and Celeste Sapuay opted out of swimming as the surf was rough; they took four-month-old Cola for a walk on the foreshore instead.

Bailey and Toby Forrest, from Ipswich, are visiting their aunt who lives at Kinka Beach.

Neil Vagg, of Rockhampton, was enjoying a walk on the jetty with this family from Canberra. Archie's favourite present was a Nerf gun.

Sophie, Charlotte, Madeline, Archie, Neil and Richard Vagg. Jann Houley

Sonny Marmo, from Rockhampton, took friend Liam Keith, from Sydney, for a horse ride in the surf.

Olivia Sander got a ukulele for Christmas. Her family's all from Rockhampton and they spent Christmas at the Island View Caravan Park.

Kayde Johnson took his new kayak out for a spin with Dad following in the tinnie "just in case”. He cast off twice but something snapped the line both times. It was a big family gathering for Brenda Laurence of Gracemere as her siblings gathered from Mt Isa and Dalby.

Kayde and Chris Johnson. Jann Houley

HOLIDAY FUN: Shanna Knox, Ethan, Russell and Noah Stone. Jann Houley

Daniel Wilson, Tanya Asher, Daniel Smyszyinaski, Kelly Byrne, Vic, Heidi, Harmony, Kado and Isabella Wilson, Odin Leeway, Karlee-Jo, Kirsten and Killen Knowles. Jann Houley

Maribeth, Ciandrey, Celeste and Cola Sapuay. Jann Houley

Bailey and Toby Forrest. Jann Houley