Boxing Day Madness in Rocky

PACKED TO THE RAFTERS: JB HI-FI was flooded with shoppers looking for cheap electronic goods. Steph Allen

DANIEL Wilkins witnessed the hype at EB Games in Stockland Rockhampton for the Boxing Day sales.

He had already started preparing for next year's Christmas, stocking up on Bonbons.

Daniel had been chasing any bargains he could get his hands on during the busiest Boxing Day he had seen.

He intended to use the gift cards he received on Christmas Day.

The line of customers waiting to be served at EB Games extended outside the store.

Everyone was on a mission, shoppers rushed to Stockland Rockhampton to grab a bargain.

It proved to be a hit throughout many stores.

Among the crowds at the popular shopping centre was Nathan Fitzgerald who found himself a great deal at JB Hi Fi.

The entertainment retailer price matched a watch he had seen at another store for $260, saving him $200.

Nathan was one of many bargain hunters who arrived early at Stockland Rockhampton to avoid the rush but found a parking spot at McDonald's outside the shopping centre.

Despite JB Hi Fi almost being packed to the rafters, Nathan said he did not have to wait a long time to be served and found the staff to be very helpful.

While others were scouring Stockland for deals, Chris Pearce chose to visit Anaconda in North Rockhampton.

He purchased a 65 litre Waeco fridge from the popular retailer and was drawn to the product after noticing it advertised in a catalogue a couple of weeks ago.

Chris and his family plan to camp over the Christmas holidays and into the new year.

Their latest buy will prove to be very useful.