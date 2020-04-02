Menu
Boxing official celebrates milestone

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 AM

CENTRAL Queensland-based boxing official, Helen Upton nee Halpin today celebrates her 80th birthday.

Born on April 2, 1940 in Mitchell, Ms Halpin partnered with the love of her life, Des Upton (now her husband) when she made her debut aged 16.

Having grown up kangaroo shooting with her brother Philip and Mr Upton, it was evident a connection had grown between them.

Now they share a family together and many precious memories.

While living in Bluff, she taught voluntary religious education at the town’s school while she worked as a Duaringa Shire Council librarian.

In the present day, Mr and Mrs Upton remain boxing officials on both the state and national levels, Helen as a timekeeper.

