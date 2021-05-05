Boy, 10, faces of Rocky fundraiser for cord blood research

Sean celebrating his birthday with his family on January 26, 2021.

The Rockhampton Inner Wheel Club will host a fundraiser this month for medical research in honour of a Sydney boy who was born with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency and had to endure a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy to survive.

Sean, now a healthy 10 year old, was diagnosed with the disorder just three days after his first birthday.

Thanks to a cord blood donation by an American family, he made it through a harrowing stay at the Sydney Children’s Hospital.

The Rockhampton Inner Wheel Club is taking part in the national ‘Sean’s Two for Ten’ 2km walk to raise money for umbilical cord blood research.

Club correspondent Karen Baker said Inner Wheel members and families from all over Australia were participating in the walk.

“Over $30,000 has been raised so far,” she said.

“Many thanks have been extended to Sean and his family and ambassadors Maggie Scott, Peter Fitzsimons and Alison Lester who support our national project Cord Blood Research and this event.”

The Rockhampton event will take place on Sunday, May 16 at the oval adjacent to the Rocky Sports Club and will begin at 8am.

Registrations can be made from 7.30am on the day or prior by contacting the club.

The cost is $10.

Afterwards, the Rocky Sports Club will have drinks and food available to buy.