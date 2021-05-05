Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sean celebrating his birthday with his family on January 26, 2021.
Sean celebrating his birthday with his family on January 26, 2021.
Community

Boy, 10, faces of Rocky fundraiser for cord blood research

Timothy Cox
5th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Rockhampton Inner Wheel Club will host a fundraiser this month for medical research in honour of a Sydney boy who was born with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency and had to endure a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy to survive.

Sean, now a healthy 10 year old, was diagnosed with the disorder just three days after his first birthday.

Thanks to a cord blood donation by an American family, he made it through a harrowing stay at the Sydney Children’s Hospital.

The Rockhampton Inner Wheel Club is taking part in the national ‘Sean’s Two for Ten’ 2km walk to raise money for umbilical cord blood research.

Club correspondent Karen Baker said Inner Wheel members and families from all over Australia were participating in the walk.

“Over $30,000 has been raised so far,” she said.

“Many thanks have been extended to Sean and his family and ambassadors Maggie Scott, Peter Fitzsimons and Alison Lester who support our national project Cord Blood Research and this event.”

The Rockhampton event will take place on Sunday, May 16 at the oval adjacent to the Rocky Sports Club and will begin at 8am.

Registrations can be made from 7.30am on the day or prior by contacting the club.

The cost is $10.

Afterwards, the Rocky Sports Club will have drinks and food available to buy.

fundraiser inner wheel club medical research
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Collision in Yeppoon hospitalises two truck drivers

        Premium Content Collision in Yeppoon hospitalises two truck drivers

        News Paramedics were called to the incident near the Oaks petrol station on Tuesday afternoon.

        Sale of Champions delivers $3.6m at CQLX

        Premium Content Sale of Champions delivers $3.6m at CQLX

        News The top price paid was $2,889 per head, with the sales delivering an impressive...

        Chicken or beef? Students ask ScoMo the tough questions

        Premium Content Chicken or beef? Students ask ScoMo the tough questions

        News The Prime Minister visited Beef Australia on Tuesday, handing out cattle awards and...

        Star striker five-goal hero of rep team’s big win

        Premium Content Star striker five-goal hero of rep team’s big win

        Soccer Football Queensland Central claims double in Central Coast Intercity Cup.