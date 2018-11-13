Menu
The cries of a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly held at knife point by an older teen have been ignored by police, claims the victim's mother.
Boy, 10, held up at knifepoint at skate park

Matty Holdsworth
by
13th Nov 2018 3:49 PM
THE CRIES of a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly held at knife point by an older teen have been ignored by police, claims the victim's mother.

Lincoln Price was at the Kawana Skate Park on Saturday afternoon about 3pm when the 18-year-old approached him with the knife.

The much larger teen locked the exit gate and demanded Lincoln hand over his money and push bike.

Lincoln's mother Rebecca said the ordeal left her little boy traumatised.

"This teenager closed the gate so Lincoln couldn't open it and pulled a knife on him," Mrs Price said.

"He got right up close to him and demanded he give him his money.

"Lincoln had to pull his pockets out to show they were empty.

"Lincoln keeps playing it over and over in his head. He can't sleep. It's really upset him.

"He believes his life was in danger."

After demanding Lincoln hand over money several times, the older teen told him to "get the f---ing money and bring it back".

Lincoln managed to ride over to the Kawana Stadium where security guards called police.

However, Mrs Price says it wasn't until several hours later that they showed up and took a statement.

Both mother and son say they feel "disappointed" police didn't attend straight away.

Queensland Police Service confirmed offices had attended the park just before 4pm to reports of an armed person.

Officers located a person who they suspected may have been involved in the incident.

Further inquiries determined the person was not connected, but was arrested for unrelated matters and taken to the Maroochydore Watchhouse.

Police took up with the initial complainant later in the day and the investigations are ongoing.

