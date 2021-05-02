Menu
News

Boy, 10, taken to hospital after jellyfish sting

Danielle Buckley
by
2nd May 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after he was reportedly stung by a jellyfish while swimming off a Central Queensland beach this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Cape Hillsborough Beach, north of Mackay, after a reported marine envenomation incident about 3.15pm.

The Courier-Mail understands the Mackay boy was swimming when he was stung by a jellyfish which caused shoulder, arm and leg pain.

 

Cape Hillsborough Beach. Picture: Genevieve Dunbabin
Cape Hillsborough Beach. Picture: Genevieve Dunbabin

 

The species of jellyfish is unknown.

He was taken to Mackay Mater Hospital in a stable condition.

A local businesswoman said that beachgoers were usually advised against swimming at Cape Hillsborough, especially during stinger season.

A website for local tourist park says that the official 'stinger season' in north Queensland starts in October and runs through to April.

It states that while there have been no incidents of stings from the Irikandji or Chironex jellyfish at the beach, protective suits or clothing should be worn when swimming.

Originally published as Boy, 10, taken to hospital after jellyfish sting

