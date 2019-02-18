Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Otago Daily Times
Parenting

Boy, 11, crashes into parked cars, rolls vehicle

by Otago Daily Times
18th Feb 2019 1:15 PM

Dunedin police say it was ''absolutely amazing'' no one was injured when an 11-year-old boy crashed and rolled a car he had stolen yesterday morning, before fleeing the scene.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the boy was tracked by dogs after fleeing the scene where he rolled the Volkswagen Golf hatchback in Kenmure Rd, about 9.40pm on Sunday.

The dogs were unable to find him but he later turned up at a grandparent's house.

The boy was speeding and had ''obviously no skills whatsoever'' when it came to driving, Dinnissen said.

"No injuries, which was absolutely amazing.''

He crashed the car into three parked vehicles, causing damage, before running off down the hill.

The boy was referred to Youth Aid.

This originally appeared on NZ Herald and has been republished with permission.

More Stories

car child new zealand rollover vehicle
NZ Herald

Top Stories

    Fuel tanker catches fire on QLD highway

    premium_icon Fuel tanker catches fire on QLD highway

    Rural The tanker was delivering fuel for fodder drops after recent catastrophic flooding in Western Queensland

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:55 PM
    An unforgettable character full of passion and zest for life

    premium_icon An unforgettable character full of passion and zest for life

    Local Faces The love story behind Rockhampton's iconic dining experience

    Good service is key to surviving 30 years of business

    premium_icon Good service is key to surviving 30 years of business

    Business 'I've seen a lot of history and a lot things change'

    Frenchville, Gracemere clash comes down to last over

    premium_icon Frenchville, Gracemere clash comes down to last over

    Cricket GALLERY: Bulls now bound for Gladstone for Cap Challenge semi-final

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:23 PM