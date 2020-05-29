Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Crime

12-year-old boy dies during fight with group of youths

by Patrick Billings
29th May 2020 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOY has been killed during a fight in Far North Queensland.

Detectives are investigating the 12-year-old boy's death in Cairns yesterday.

Initial investigations suggest the boy was with three other youths when they became involved in a verbal argument with another group at Shang Park in Mooroobool.

It is believed the 12-year-old boy then became involved in a physical altercation causing him to fall to the ground and become unconscious.

Police and emergency services were called to the park about 6.18pm, after reports of a disturbance between a group of youths.

The boy was taken Cairns Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death.

The details of this altercation are being investigated.

Originally published as Boy, 12, killed in fight with group of youths

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candles lit for lost ‘country gentleman’

        premium_icon Candles lit for lost ‘country gentleman’

        News The family of a young man who tragically lost his life to coronavirus have been “blown away” by the moving tribute his hometown organised.

        Personal trainer humbled by top three honour

        premium_icon Personal trainer humbled by top three honour

        News The Barcaldine personal trainer was a finalist in the 2020 Australian Fitness...

        Will Livingstone backflip and move show holiday?

        premium_icon Will Livingstone backflip and move show holiday?

        News LIVINGSTONE may yet do a backflip and move its show day public holiday.

        YOU DECIDE: Final vote to find the best burgers in CQ

        premium_icon YOU DECIDE: Final vote to find the best burgers in CQ

        News VOTE NOW: The top 10 is in! You determine the winner.