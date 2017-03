Police arrest Rockhampton teen after scene at Rockhampton facility after he allegedly threatened workers with an axe.

3.50pm: A 13-YEAR-OLD BOY has been arrested after police responded to reports of an armed juvenile threatening workers with an axe at a South Rockhampton address.

It was alleged the boy had also been throwing bricks at cars belonging to staff at the youth services complex before he armed himself with the axe.

It was further alleged that staff at the Wandal complex had removed a number of machetes from the boy's room over the past few days.

Scene of crime officers have been called to the address.