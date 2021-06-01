Menu
The 13-year-old will front court on Tuesday. Picture: Google
News

Boy, 13, charged over local rugby assault

by Erin Lyons
1st Jun 2021 7:02 AM | Updated: 7:56 AM

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly assaulting a spectator at a rugby union match in Sydney’s west.

Police were called to Mittigar Reserve, Hassall Grove, about 1.30pm Saturday.

It is alleged three men, aged 23, 38 and 60, were assaulted by a male who fled the scene before officers arrived.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 13-year-old boy at a home in Bidwill on Monday afternoon.

He was taken to Mt Druitt Police Station and charged with common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching bail.

The teen was refused bail and will appear at Parramatta Children’s Court on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old man needed medical treatment.

Investigations continue.

