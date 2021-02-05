Boy, 13, in custody after alleged assault on teacher

Rockhampton police were called to Glenmore State High School on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

Rockhampton police were called to Glenmore State High School on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

A boy, 13, is in police custody following an incident at Glenmore State High School in Rockhampton on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson on Friday afternoon said the boy was assisting police with their investigations but no charges had yet been laid.

A complaint was made to police following the incident.

At 1.20pm on Wednesday, police crews were conducting searches in the vicinity of the school after reports a teenage student had assaulted a teacher and fled with a group of children.

Later that day, the Queensland Department of Education said counselling and guidance support was being provided to staff and students affected by the incident.

A department spokesman said the school was working with the Queensland Police Service regarding an alleged assault against a teacher.

No further details about the incident were available.

“Counselling and guidance support is being provided to any staff and students affected by the

incident,” the spokesman said.

“Glenmore State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined

learning environment.

“Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of staff or students is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.

“Violence in any form is not tolerated in Queensland state schools.

“Glenmore State High School will continue to work diligently to promote a safe and respectful learning environment for everyone in their school community.”

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

READ: AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Yeppoon’s ‘bad rip’ warning after woman’s near-drowning

Nudist retreat’s light at end of tunnel after approval saga

MASSIVE FINE: Teen who evaded police cops $6.7K penalty