Police arrested a teenager yesterday after he scaled a building to avoid officers.
Boy, 14, climbs to new heights to dodge cops

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
2nd Jul 2020 1:42 PM
A boy scaled a school building and hid out on the roof to avoid police after crews tried to arrest him.

The 14-year-old Kelso boy ran from police about 9.40am yesterday and tried to hide in a school at Fulham Rd.

The boy did not stop there, climbing up a school building and onto the roof to avoid police.

Despite his effort, he eventually climbed down and was arrested at Charles St, Cranbrook.

The boy was taken to the Townsville watch house.

He was charged with one count of obstruct police, trespass, unregulated high-risk activities, common assault, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass and two counts of stealing.

He is due to appear in Townsville Children's Court.

