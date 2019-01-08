Boy, 15, charged over Christmas Eve holdup

Police have released vision of a man that may be able to assist after a woman was seriously assaulted in Alderley on Christmas Eve.

POLICE have charged a 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman following investigations into a series of offences, including the assault and attempted robbery of a 19-year-old woman in Brisbane on Christmas Eve.

Police intercepted a 21-year-old woman and the boy at a shopping centre in Mackay yesterday afternoon.

Police will allege a CX5 was stolen from a Fitzgibbon residence at 11.15am on Christmas Eve and was involved in a service station drive-off near Brisbane Airport a short time later.

At 6.15pm a 19-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by an occupant of the car in Goskar Ave at Alderley, during an attempt to steal her car at gunpoint.

A man who came to her aid was also threatened with a firearm and hit by the car, police will allege

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for serious facial and eye injuries. The man received minor injuries to his legs.

Police allege that four days later the same CX5 left a service station in Marlborough, north of Rockhampton, without paying for fuel. Police attempted to intercept the car, but the pursuit was called off.

Police further allege the CX5 was located at an address near Mackay on December 30.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery in company, assault, grievous bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon, dangerous conduct with a weapon, evade police, unlicensed driving, possession of tainted property and three counts of stealing.

A 21-year-old Mackay woman has been charged with receiving tainted property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court today.