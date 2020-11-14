Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage boy has been charged with stabbing an off-duty policewoman after she stopped to help a girl.
A teenage boy has been charged with stabbing an off-duty policewoman after she stopped to help a girl.
Crime

15-year-old charged after female cop stabbed

by Rebecca Le May
14th Nov 2020 11:20 AM

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing an off-duty policewoman in Sydney's inner west.

The officer had stopped to help a distressed teenage girl on Alice Street in Newtown in the early hours of September 6 when she was allegedly confronted by the Punchbowl boy, another 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old girl then stabbed in the torso.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics then taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The trio were arrested in nearby Marrickville and charged with offences including reckless wounding, drug possession and assault, and the Punchbowl boy now also faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been refused bail and is due to appear at a children's court on Saturday.

The officer has since recovered.

Originally published as Boy, 15, charged over cop stabbing

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge slice of prime development land hits the market

        Premium Content Huge slice of prime development land hits the market

        Property The site already has preliminary development approval.

        How you can help a local family in need this Christmas

        How you can help a local family in need this Christmas

        Community The Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal returns for another year.

        Fair Work backs union, rejects mining giant’s agreements

        Premium Content Fair Work backs union, rejects mining giant’s agreements

        News Coal miners have the chance to negotiate better work conditions after Fair Work...

        CQ family’s unexpected end to weekend boat trip

        Premium Content CQ family’s unexpected end to weekend boat trip

        News Yeppoon coast guard responds to multiple incidents over recent days.