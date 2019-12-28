Menu
A teenage boy, 16, has died following a skateboarding incident at Jezzine Barracks, Townsville.
Boy, 16, dies in skateboarding tragedy

by Danielle O’Neal, Keagan Elder
28th Dec 2019 5:39 PM
A TEENAGE boy has died in a tragic skateboard incident in Townsville.

Paramedics, including a critical care paramedic, were called to Jezzine Barracks in North Ward about 2.30pm.

Townsville Police district duty officer Acting Senior Sergeant Jonathan Searle said the boy suffered critical injuries in the crash.

"Police found the young male not conscious, not breathing," he said.

"Our preliminary investigations at this point are he was skating down one of the hills at Jezzine Barracks and has lost control of his skateboard and that he has collided with a bollard."

 

A teenage boy, 16, has died after falling from his skateboard at Jezzine Barracks at about 2.30pm on December 28, 2019.

Bystanders and emergency services tried to resuscitate the boy but he tragically died at the scene.

Sen-Sgt Searle said the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was skating with friends.

"A number of adults and the other children he was with came to his aid," he said.

Sen-Sgt Searle said witnesses were being counselled after the horror incident.

A police spokesman said there was no vehicle involved in the incident.

The boy was reportedly from Malaysia and was on holidays in Townsville, 7 News is reporting.

