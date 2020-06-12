Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has urged Queenslanders to stay home from planned protests this weekend after a two-year-old boy was diagnosed with the disease.
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has urged Queenslanders to stay home from planned protests this weekend after a two-year-old boy was diagnosed with the disease.
Breaking

Two-year-old boy is the latest case of COVID-19

by Jesse Kuch
12th Jun 2020 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight, with four active cases now across the state.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed a 2-year old boy has contacted coronavirus, but it's believed he had recently been travelling overseas.

There are a total of 1,064 total confirmed cases and 1,051 patients have recovered.

Six Queenslanders with COVID-10 have died.

The Deputy Premier urged people to maintain social distancing ahead of planned protest this weekend.

He said if people wanted to protest, there were other ways to do it.

Mr Miles would not say if he believed people should be fined.

Originally published as Boy, 2, the latest case of COVID-19 in Queensland

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major Rocky stores struggle amid COVID-19 fallout

        premium_icon Major Rocky stores struggle amid COVID-19 fallout

        Business Metropolitan locations favoured in a bid to meet “unusually high demand.”

        • 12th Jun 2020 12:36 PM
        30+ CQ businesses cash in on $4.2M in mining contracts

        premium_icon 30+ CQ businesses cash in on $4.2M in mining contracts

        Business The companies are working with BMA to prepare one of its mines for the rollout of...

        HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? attempted robber still at large

        premium_icon HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? attempted robber still at large

        Crime Police allege the man punched a 21-year-old woman in the face while trying to steal...

        CQ’s fuel price plummets

        premium_icon CQ’s fuel price plummets

        Motoring Report shows the monthly average fuel prices have dropped 46cpl since November 2019...